RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first Carolina Panthers home game of the season is a little more than two weeks away. Those hoping to catch a game at Bank of America Stadium will almost surely face traffic jams and parking debacles.

There’s another open to this season. NC by the Train is hosting its football trains to carry fans to and from select home games in Charlotte.



The ride would make for a full day excursion. On game day, there are two options for arrival. The first gets to Charlotte on Piedmont train 73 at 9:40 a.m.. That would provide plenty of time to see the area around the stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff. The second option is to arrive in Charlotte at 1:10 p.m. on Piedmont train 75.

After the game, train 78 would depart the Amtrak station at 7 p.m. That would give you time to enjoy the area before leaving town.

2022 schedule of 1 p.m. home games is:

Sept. 11, Cleveland Browns

Sept. 25, New Orleans Saints

Oct. 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 27, Denver Broncos

Dec. 18, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 24, Detroit Lions

Tickets are available online.

The cost to ride to the train to the game depends on where you’re boarding. From Raleigh to Charlotte, the cost is ​$30 one-way.