All pools in NC city closing until further notice after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — All pools in Winston-Salem are closing until further notice after an employee at Bolton Pool tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the City of Winston-Salem.
The full statement is provided below:
Recreation and Parks is closing all pools until further notice after learning that the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 had interactions outside of work with staff members from other pools. All staff members who were in contact with the employee who tested positive will be tested and as of Sunday morning, one additional Bolton Pool staff member has received a positive result.
The city is taking this step to protect the public and will work in partnership with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure CDC protocol regarding contact tracing is followed. A decision about reopening pools will be made depending on having sufficient staff available.
Citizens who have been to a pool recently and who wish to get tested can find a list of locations at Forsyth.cc/CovidUpdate.
The splash pads at Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Rupert Bell, Sedge Garden, Mineral Springs and Reynolds parks remain open.”City of Winston-Salem
