RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says every site in the Upper Neuse and Tar-Pamlico watershed passed the swim test for this week.

The group, Sound Rivers, monitors more than 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Passing the swim test indicates good water quality at recreational sites.

“That’s good news, but it’s likely the result of the little rain we’ve had in the past week — less stormwater runoff means there’s less pollution getting into the waterways,” said Clay Barber, the program director for Sound Rivers.

If testing does not meet the EPA’s recreational water-quality standards, boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water, as exposure can increase the risk of illness and skin infections.

Every week, Sound Rivers tests 54 sites from the Raleigh/Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.