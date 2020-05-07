Alligator moved off roadway in Craven County

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina State Troopers helped relocate an alligator from the roadway in Havelock.

Troopers J.A. Magana and D.M. Davis helped NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer Tyler Engel move the alligator off the road near Tucker Creek.

The alligator was moved to the Croatan Forest, the NC Highway Patrol says.

According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, alligators are state threatened and federally threatened.

American alligators occur naturally in North Carolina, living in rivers, swamps, marshes, ponds and bay lakes, NCWRC says.

Alligators mostly live in the southern part of coastal NC and become less common as you move north, according to NCWRC.