RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Frying Pan Tower off the coast of North Carolina is well known as a former warning light for shipping.

Amazon recently donated $25,000 to help preserve the landmark.

The tower was built in 1964 as a light station. For several years it was a bed and breakfast.

Located 32 miles off the coast of Bald Head Island south of Wilmington, the structure is now used for ecological research.

The tower is also one of Amazon’s most remote and unique delivery locations.

The Frying Pan Tower gets packages from Amazon by helicopter after the orders are fulfilled in Raleigh.

Deliveries include welding supplies, shark camera gear, and food for restoration volunteers.