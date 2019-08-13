Amber Alert: 2 missing NC girls believed to be with men

Aziyah S Garner in a photo from the Amber Alert. A photo was not available for Dior Muhammad.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for two children who officials say were abducted.

Aziyah Sana’a Garner and Dior Muhammad are missing, according to the Amber Alert issued out of Charlotte.

Garner is a 1-year-old female, about 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 26 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was wearing a black romper with a purple and a blue flower onesie.

Edward Silk Garner Sr. and his son Edward Silk Garner Jr.

Muhammad is a 3-year-old female, about 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was wearing black pants and a gray shirt. A photo was only available for Aziyah Garner.

Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35, and his son Edward Silk Garner Jr., 18, are believed to be with the two children, according to the Amber Alert.

“Edward Silk Garner Jr. was in the car with his father (and it is) unknown what his role is in the abduction on his sister,” the Amber Alert said.

The group is in traveling a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 sedan with North Carolina license tag number HCV-1629.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at (800) 522-5437, 704-353-0890 or call 911 or *HP.

The Mercedes involved in the Amber Alert.

