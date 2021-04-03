AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old NC boy possibly abducted by 2 men

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was abducted by two men in Greensboro, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning.

Josea Andre Petty (NCDPS)

Josea Andre Petty is a black male who is approximately 2 foot 5 and weighs 35 pounds. The child has black hair and brown eyes. Petty was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants and white socks.

According to NCDPS, there are believed to be two unidentified abductors.

Both abductors are described as men, one approximately 25 years old and the other approximately 35 years old. The 25-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants. The other suspected abductor was wearing a black knit cap, black jacket and black pants with white stripes, officials said.

The child and abductors were last seen at the Valero gas station located at 2715 S. Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro. Authorities said they may be in a 2018 gray Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate tag 5D16DV.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2223, or call 911 or *HP.