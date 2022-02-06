AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old NC girl, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Mint Hill Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl overnight.

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is approximately two feet tall, went missing just before 1 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals, the official AMBER Alert release said.

The release said a family member, Jeremy Scott Lemmond is the suspected abductor, but did not say how the two are related at this time.

Jeremy Lemmond is 39-years-old, and is 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina plate JBV6840.

Lemmond was last seen in the 5300 block of Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Mint Hill police at 704-889-2231.