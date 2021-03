LENOIR, N.C. (WNCN) – The Amber Alert for a teenage girl missing from Caldwell County was canceled, the sheriff’s office said just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Amber Alert was issued about an hour prior said the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 14-year-old Medley Reese Ray.

Authorities believed 21-year-old Austin Ryan Setzer was the abductor. He was driving a white BMW with black wheels and was headed toward Lenoir, the alert said.