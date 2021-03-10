Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old, 2-year-old in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 2 missing children Easton G Redmon and Annsleigh R Redmon.



Easton G Redmon is a 4-year-old white male, approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pink/blue checkered button up shirt and dark colored shorts, authorities said.

Annsleigh R Redmon is a 2-year-old white female, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphic and cream colored pants.

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor: Amanda J Redman. Amanda J Redman is described as 25 years old, white, female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings and brown boots.

Deputies say the children were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Rd. in Statesville. They are believed to be traveling to Augusta, GA. The vehicle is a Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with NC license tag number HAD-6654.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (704) 878-3100, or call 911 or *HP.