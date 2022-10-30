ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued late Sunday afternoon for two missing children from Randolph County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The alert was issued just after 5:55 p.m. for a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy who are with a woman and two men who were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.

Londyn Renee Williams, 4, is missing along with a toddler boy named Deshawn Devone Williams, 2, the alert said.

The pair were last seen at an apartment on Occoneechee Avenue in Asheboro. They were believed to be taken by three adults — two men and a woman, the alert said.

They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.

Londyn is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple panda sweater with leggings with cats on the feet, according to the alert.

Deshawn is 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks. No photos were released with the alert.

The Amber Alert said the two children are with Deshawn Devone Williams, Williams Dominic Markel and Haley Sue Harrah.

Deshawn Devone Williams, 25, is described as Black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.

Williams Dominic Markel, 20, is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. The alert said he has black hair and brown eyes and was also last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black ski mask.

Haley Sue Harrah, 24, is described as white and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has brown hair and green eyes.

The alert said anyone with information about the case should call the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 318-6923, or call 911 or *HP for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.