Amber Alert issued for 3 children missing from Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for three children missing from Asheboro: a 15-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, and 2-year-old boy.

According to MissingKids.org, the three children who are missing are:

Anthony Hernandez: 15 years old, about 6-feet tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bridget Hernandez: 14 years old, about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bernardo Hernandez: 2 years old, about 3-feet tall and 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, the abductor is believed to be Olga Diego Hernandez — a female standing about 5-foot-1 and weighing about 135 pounds.

They were last seen in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck with the North Carolina plate TEF9945.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300 or call 911.