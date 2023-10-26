RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert that had been issued for three missing teenagers in North Carolina has been canceled, officials say.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 16-year-old Alyssa Grace Lane, 15-year-old William David Lane and 13-year-old Daniel Mason James Lane.

Alyssa Lane may also have had her five-month-old daughter, Oakley, with her, according to officials. Oakley is described as “medically compromised.”

According to law enforcement, the three teens were believed to have been with their mother, Ashley Marie Lehmann.

Officials said Lehmann, 40, failed to return the children to the sheriff’s office after a court issued an order granting permanent custody to their father.