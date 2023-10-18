RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered 3-year-old boy.

Jasper O’Ryan Creese is white, about 3 feet tall, and weighs 27 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be with Charity Walters Creese, authorities said.

Charity Walters Creese is 33 years old, white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they left from home in Albemarle in an unknown direction of travel. The vehicle is a dark gray 2011 Acura RDX with North Carolina license tag number 6540SB. The vehicle has anime stickers on the back of it, as well as, a peace sign, and a Save the Honey Bees sticker.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (704) 984-2312, or call 911 or* HP.