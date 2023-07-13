MINT HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 3-year-old girl who was taken from a Mint Hill home, according to Mint Hill police.

Adalyn Mae Hochstetler is about 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean skirt and pink shirt.

She is believed to be with her mother, 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, who is 5-foot-4 with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road in Mint Hill. She could be possibly driving a 2018 black Kia Optima LX with a North Carolina license plate of FFF-3959, police said

Mint Hill is a town about 13 miles east of Charlotte. It straddles Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, police were asked to contact Adalyn’s father who believed she was missing and possibly in danger. He is separated from the mother, who has primary custody.

He was supposed to see his daughter on June 19 but the mother never arrived with the child for the exchange, police said. His last communication with the mother was that same day. He had not seen his daughter since June 11.

Officers went to the Dan Hood Road residence where the mother and daughter lived but could not find them. After investigating and speaking with extended family members, officers determined no one had heard from the mother in two weeks. Police said the mother may be on the run because of pending court hearings dealing with child custody.

Police said the mother may be headed to Delaware to meet a person she has been dating.

A protective custody order has been granted to the father, police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Mint Hill Police Department immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911 or* HP.