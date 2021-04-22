Amber Alert issued for 7-week-old girl abducted from Caswell County

North Carolina news

PELHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening for a 7-week-old baby abducted from Caswell County.

According to the alert, Jupiter Aria Caudle was abducted by two people — Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. Caudle is 42 years old. He is about 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on the collar, black jeans, and has tattoos on both arms. Crawford is 24 years old. She stands about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and black eyes. She has a tattoo of a planet that says “Jupiter.”

Their last known location was Pelham, according to a pinged phone.

  • Jody Allan Caudle
  • Jupiter Aria Caudle
  • Taylor Ann Crawford

Anyone with information on Jupiter’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or *HP, or contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

