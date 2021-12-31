Amber Alert issued for abducted NC teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities have initiated an Amber Alert for an abducted 14-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

The alert was issued just before 2:45 p.m. for Katelynn Joe Sharpe, who is from Davidson County, which is southwest of Greensboro.

Sharpe has black hair and brown eyes, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. When she vanished, Sharpe was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white Vans tennis shoes and was carrying a book bag, the alert said.

Authorities did not say when or where she was last seen.

The alert said Sharpe was possibly headed toward High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

Officials said anyone with information about Sharpe’s location should call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.