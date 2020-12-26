RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in North Carolina.
The alert was issued Saturday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., according to police in Gastonia, which is west of Charlotte.
The missing child is Kaysie Jay Lipscomb, who is 2 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert said.
Kaysie was wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes when she was taken, the alert said.
Raheem Tyshawn Pate, 31, is a suspect in the case, police said.
Pate is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag of HLE-9661.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Amber Alert issued for abducted NC toddler girl, officials say
- Woman killed in shooting in Durham neighborhood just after Christmas, police say
- Teen dies after crashing Camaro in Durham on Christmas morning, police say
- 2 displaced in Cary after fire in fireplace spreads in townhouse
- Caretaker burned trying to save man who died in Warren County house fire, officials say