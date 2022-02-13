AMBER Alert issued for Charlotte-area 3-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Charlotte girl as of Sunday afternoon.

Marlaya Monet Patterson is missing and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the North Carolina AMBER Alert system has identified 31-year-old Corey Lamont Patterson as the abductor.

Marlaya is approximately three feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Corey is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen leaving 1632 Swan Drive in Charlotte in a silver 2012 Ford Escape with license plate number BDB2527.