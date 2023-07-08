Jocelyn Jacobs in a photo from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old girl from Robeson County, officials said.

Jocelyn Jacobs is missing from Pembroke, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

She is believed to be with a woman named Maria M. Gunn, according to the Amber Alert issued just before 4 p.m.

Gunn, 37, left a home on Alvin Road in Pembroke in a white Ford Explorer with an Alabama license tag number 7252bk1, officials said. The SUV has chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER,” the alert said.

Gunn “left driving towards Alabama,” the alert said.

Jocelyn Jacobs is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall, about 135 pounds, with black heard and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering “Pink” down the left of the sweatpant leg.

Officials said anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 733-9569, or call 911 or* HP.