STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Stephanie Michele Morton.

Stephanie is a female, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office believes she is with 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett.

Deputies believe he is driving a red passenger car.

Stephanie was last seen leaving South Stanly High School on Thursday morning in the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call the SCSO immediately or call 911 or* HP.