RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Rutherford County for a missing 3-year-old boy.

According to the alert, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene.

He is described as white, three feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Malakai also has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his top left lip and a skin tag on the front of his right ear.

The 3-year-old is believed to be with Alyssa Greene, 25, who is described by authorities as white, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs around 220 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Authorities said Alyssa Greene is Malakai’s mother.

The alert said Greene was last seen leaving Union Mills, North Carolina in a gray 2012 Dodge Journey with license plate KAW-7288. Authorities believe she is possibly heading to Charlotte, but did not say why or a give a time of when she would possibly arrive or pass through.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (828) 286-2911, all 911 or Highway Patrol.