Amber Alert canceled after teen boy abducted in NC mountains located, officials say

BREVARD, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina authorities issued an Amber Alert late Monday night for a teen boy who was abducted.

Carlos Manuel-Chinchilla Vanquez, 15, was taken in Rosman, which is in Transylvania County in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Amber Alert.

Vanquez is about 5 feet tall, weighing 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, athletic shoes and had a red and black backpack.

Officials did not say when Vanquez vanished or who possibly took him.

Vanquez was located Tuesday morning and the Amber Alert was canceled just after 1 a.m.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168, or call 911 or *HP.