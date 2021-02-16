Amber Alert: Mom of missing NC girl says daughter was associating with someone online before vanishing

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of a North Carolina girl missing since Friday has spoken out after an Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance.

Savannah Grace Childress, 14, of Denton may have been taken against her will, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was last seen along Canaan Church Road in Denton, officials said.

Her family believes Savannah was chatting with someone online and don’t know if she left on her own or was taken.

Her parents spoke to WGHP news and shed some light on the details surrounding her disappearance.

“They’re pretty sure she was associating with someone online, but we don’t know if it was a part of her being taken against her will,” said Nicole Childress, Savannah’s mother.

A search with volunteers might be planned for this Saturday at 9 a.m.

“Our concern is of course extremely high because we want her home. We’re not sure what’s going on wherever she’s at right now. That’s pretty much killing us. We just want to know that she’s safe,” Nicole Childress said.

In the meantime, community members are stepping up. They’ve created a Facebook page titled “Missing Child Savannah Grace Childress Discussion Group.”

Savannah is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey House hooded sweatshirt during a remote learning session at 8:35 a.m. on Friday.

She requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davidson County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.