GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two people shot and one with life-threatening injuries.

At around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Deon Lamar Monk, 23, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to police.

Monk is also the suspect in an AMBER Alert involving his 9-month-old son Kayson Osiah Monk.

Deon Lamar Monk is described as follows:

Black man;

6-feet-3 inches tall;

Weighing 170 pounds;

Black afro hairstyle;

Brown eyes;

Multi-colored shorts;

Grey jacket.

Police said the child was taken from the scene of the shooting.

Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)

Kayson Osiah Monk is described as follows:

Black;

Approximately 1-foot-6-inches tall;

Weighing 30 pounds;

Black and curly hair;

Brown eyes;

White shirt;

Grey sweatpants;

Grey jacket.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.