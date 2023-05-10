RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A majority of North Carolina voters say access to childcare is a serious problem and want state lawmakers to increase funding to address it, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The NC Chamber Foundation’s poll comes amid a bipartisan push in the legislature to tackle the issue as many families struggle to afford childcare and many employers struggle to hire workers.

“People are recognizing the benefits of quality childcare and they are connecting it to the economy in a way that we didn’t used to see,” said Lori Weigel, of New Bridge Strategy, which conducted the poll.

The group found 77 percent of voters describe the lack of access to quality, affordable childcare as a “serious problem.” Additionally, 79 percent said they would support the state spending more money to improve access.

While much of the abortion bill Republicans passed last week focuses on new restrictions, it also includes various provisions that would impact families and childcare, allocating $160 million to pay for them.

“This is a pro-woman, holistic approach,” said Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry) when the bill was introduced.

The bill would provide paid parental leave to teachers and other state employees who aren’t currently eligible under Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

It also increases the state’s payment rates for foster care and adoption assistance. Additionally, $75 million would go toward increasing the reimbursement rate for low-income families attending private childcare facilities.

“North Carolina has the opportunity with this bill to really set the standard and say when we pass these pro-life laws we’re going to include family support and we’re gonna open our wallets,” said Katie Daniel, state policy director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Sen. Mary Wills Bode (D-Wake) and other Senate Democrats objected to the rushed process when the bill was unveiled and passed in less than 48 hours.

“I’ve just been very frustrated that the normal process was not followed,” she said. “Trying to be a responsible steward of the people of North Carolina’s taxpayer dollars, I was not given the opportunity to fulfill that duty and really understand where these investments were going.”

Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford) has been part of a bipartisan group aiming to address a looming crisis in childcare in North Carolina but was concerned to see provisions impacting childcare paired with restrictions on abortion.

“I believe we should be investing in paid family leave and we should be taking care of families and supporting the childcare structure. And, women shouldn’t have to lose the right to make their own healthcare decisions to have those investments by the state,” she said. “All of those policies can and should be moved forward without restricting women’s rights to make their own healthcare decisions.”

She’s called for the state to allocate $300 million to continue paying childcare workers once federal funding that helped boost their pay runs out later this year.

While that funding was not included in the House’s version of the budget that passed in April, she’s optimistic it will be in the final budget.

“And, we have a crisis that needs a much more significant investment than the little bit that was included in SB20,” Rep. Clemmons said. “Anything less than that is not even stemming the tide, much less (ensuring) future progress.”