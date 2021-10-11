Amid controversial comments, protesters and some supporters gather at Lt. Gov. Robinson’s office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid growing calls for North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign or at least apologize, he said he won’t do either.

Just days after video of him surfaced referring to the LGBTQ community as “filth” and “garbage” he is now calling for the removal of three books from North Carolina schools.

“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts about transgenderism and exposed to sexually explicit material in the classroom is abhorrent,” Robinson said in a Facebook video.

CBS 17 confirmed that at least one Orange County High School carries one of the books.

“This whole thing has been an attempt to once again change the argument and silence the voices on the right. Well, let me tell you plainly right here and right now, I will not back down,” Robinson said.

Faith leaders from 20 different organizations gathered outside Robinson’s Raleigh office Monday. They were calling on him to apologize for his remarks and meet with members of the LGBTQ community.

A small group of protesters for and against Robinson continued into the night.

“Teaching kids about sex in school is an evil thing that destroys their innocence and I happen to agree,” one protester who wanted to remain anonymous said.

“We’re saying hey, we want to be represented by somebody who believes that all North Carolinians are equal and should have access to equal rights so that’s why we’re here,” Cal Toscano, a protester said.