RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Teen opioid deaths skyrocketed over the pandemic and fentanyl is among the leading cause, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control.

As opioid risks increase among teens, some want to see opioid-reversing Naloxone — also known as Narcan — available in schools.

Lynelle Esposito lost her 18-year-old daughter Gabriella Aviles to fentanyl less than six months after she graduated from Apex High School.

“She would bring light to the room. Her smile was infectious,” Esposito said. “The night that she passed someone offered to give her bag of cocaine, to find out that it wasn’t cocaine. It was a bag full of fentanyl. She didn’t ask for fentanyl.”

Gabriella’s not alone. In that same time, the CDC said adolescent and teen deaths involving fentanyl skyrocketed by 182 percent over just two years.

Following her daughter’s death, Esposito wanted to make sure as many people had access to Naloxone as soon as possible. She hopes schools start to carry it.

“I told her friends, I said, ‘please carry this with you.’ Whether you put it in your car, your backpack, you never know,” Esposito said. “It’s seconds that someone can pass.”

Locally, Wake County Public School System officials say all 75 School Resource Officers carry Narcan with them.

For Orange County schools, SROs also carry Narcan, plus the district has two doses available at every high school to only be administered by a school nurse, athletic trainer or officer.

Narcan is currently not in Durham Public Schools, but is available through school resource officers.

One Wake County School centered around substance-use recovery, Monarch Academy, breaks the mold with Narcan available to every student and teacher.

“This is a life saving alternative for students to be able to use to save a life,” said executive Leah Wright. “You’re not supporting, you’re not trying to say oh this is OK to do, you’re showing that this could happen.”

Wright said every student and teacher also goes through training to be able to administer the medication.

“Even though students are here or at least 30 days in recovery, and in a strong program of recovery, it’s important for them to know how to administer this,” Wright said.

Following recent FDA approval, Narcan will soon be available over the counter in pharmacies nationwide.

“It comes down to prevention and education. You can’t take the substance away if you’re not having things to prevent or help, save someone’s life,” Wright said.