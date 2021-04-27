Andrew Brown Jr. funeral set for Monday with Sharpton eulogy

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WNCN/WAVY) — A funeral will be held next week for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that the funeral will be held Monday in Elizabeth City. Other details of the arrangements were still being settled.

Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

The lawyers for the family Brown, the man shot and killed by law enforcement last Wednesday in Elizabeth City, said Tuesday he died of a “kill shot” to the back of the head from law enforcement, according to an independent autopsy report.

The news comes as demonstrators come together Tuesda night for their seventh day of protests in the wake of Brown’s death.

Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies that were serving a search warrant. The community continues to call for transparency nearly a week later.

Brown was struck by four bullets in the arm before the fatal shot to the back of the head, the autopsy found.

Lawyers and members of Brown’s family said they were shown 20 seconds of footage from a deputy’s body camera on Monday. The video, which hasn’t been shared publicly, showed Brown’s hands were on the steering wheel before deputies started firing, lawyers said.

In response to the Brown family releasing the independent autopsy report, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said that although the report is important, it is “just one piece of the puzzle.”

“The independent investigation of the puzzle being performed by the SBI is crucial and the interviews, forensics, and other evidence they gather will help ensure that justice is accomplished, ” said Wooten.

Lawyers also said Brown was driving away, only after law enforcement started firing, because he feared for his life.

An attorney for the family says they lost count how many shots were fired in the 20 seconds that was shown to the family. They added that shots were already being fired when the video started.

They called Brown’s killing an “execution.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office also released a statement Tuesday calling for a special prosecutor to handle all matters related to the shooting.

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias,” Cooper said in the statement.

Cooper said bringing in a special prosecutor aligns with a recommended change in law from the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

“… I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it,” Cooper said.

The FBI announced Tuesday that it is launching a federal civil rights investigation into the case.

“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.” FBI PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST SHELLEY LYNCH, CHARLOTTE DIVISION

Although the body camera video has not been released publicly, WAVY was able to obtain a separate surveillance video from down the street from last Wednesday’s shooting that shows deputies pull up to the scene. Audio cuts out for about 20 seconds when gunfire starts.

WAVY and other media companies have petitioned the court in surrounding Pasquotank County to release the video of the killing. The hearing on that petition is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.