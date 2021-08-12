Animals missing after transport truck crashes on I-40 in Western NC

Multiple animals are missing after a crash on I-40 Wednesday in McDowell Co. (Photo: McDowell Co. Emergency Management)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple animals are missing after a truck transporting them crashed on Interstate 40 in McDowell County.

The crash happened Wednesday on I-40 in Old Fort. As of Thursday morning, seven animals are still unaccounted for, according to McDowell County Emergency Management officials.

Emergency personnel, along with staff from the McDowell County Animal Shelter, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and bystanders provided medical care, water and shelter until additional staff from ASPCA arrived and secured the animals that remained at the scene, emergency management officials said.

Personnel searched the area for the missing animals. If traveling along I-40 in Old Fort, you’re asked to report unattended dogs or cats to the McDowell Communications Center at 828-652-4000.

Hikers visiting Catawba Falls or Kitsuma Trail are also asked to report unattended animals in hopes they can be reunited with their owners.

A Facebook page has been set up to reunite animals with their owners. You can find that page by clicking here.