Another 1,000 COVID-19 cases; biggest one-day jump in hospitalized patients since April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A big number — the biggest one-day jump in hospitalized patients in nearly three months.

With 536 hospitalized patients today, not only is North Carolina above 500 for the first time in one month, but that’s also an increase of 42 from yesterday — the biggest increase since April 20, back when the state had nearly 1,200 patients and a bump of 46.

North Carolina also added more than 1,000 cases for the second day in a row — the first back-to-back days in four figures since May 20-22. The state’s total of 1,023 cases marks three more than yesterday’s total, and has pushed the seven-day average to 777 — its highest level since late May.

Additionally, North Carolina’s percent positive remains steady, sitting at 4.2-percent of tests performed Wednesday coming back positive. This marks a slight increase from yesterday’s 4.1-percent.

Furthermore, four more deaths were reported, the fourth straight day in single digits. This brings the state’s total up to 13,523.

VACCINE NUMBERS: All of our key percentages remain the same, with 59-percent of adults with at least one dose and 56-percent fully vaccinated. We did pass the 9.5 million dose milestone, but that’s pretty trivial.



DOSE COUNT: