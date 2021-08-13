Another 6,600+ new COVID-19 cases reported in NC, hospital total reaches 6-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina for the second time this week while the number of hospitalized patients once again reached a six-month high.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday said 2,483 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 — the most since Feb. 6, and the 34th consecutive day with an increase.

The count of hospitalized patients has gone up by at least 74 every day for a week.

The 6,628 new cases marked the fourth time in seven days that at least 5,000 new cases came in. Before that stretch, the last time as many as 5,000 new cases were reported was Feb. 5.

The state also reported an uptick in one of the key vaccination measures: The share of adults with at least one dose increased to 63 percent, up a percentage point. Another held steady, with 58 percent of adults fully vaccinated.

The number of new vaccinations per week has gone up during the four weeks since the Delta-driven spread began in mid-July.

Another 20 deaths were reported. A total of 13,826 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19.