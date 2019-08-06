Anti-hate signs disappear from yards in NC city after El Paso mass shooting, homeowners say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — You can find this sign on front lawns in several neighborhoods in Greensboro. It reads “Hate Has No Home Here.” Some neighbors in Greensboro put them up in response to the rising number of gun violence and hate-related attacks.

But one neighbor tells WFMY News 2 that his sign and about a half-dozen others have disappeared from their lawns.

Phil Lavine said he noticed his sign was missing from the top of his driveway Sunday morning, after the recent mass shooting in El Paso. Several of his neighbors who live in the area of Westridge Road, Pinetop Road, and Winchelsa Road said their sign was missing too.

Lavine said he put on the sign up to speak out against bigotry and prejudice right after the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to the website for the now-popular yard signs, the “Hate Has No Home Here” sign project was founded in the fall of 2016 at Peterson Elementary School in North Park, a neighborhood in Chicago.

The sign’s message originated from a third grader and kindergartner at the school. The North Park community collaborated to come up with a design. The signs have now been distributed across the country and also appear on cars and refrigerators as bumper stickers or magnets.

The project seeks to declare neighborhood residences, businesses and places in a community, free from hate speech and behavior, provide places for conversations, work, learning, and living.

“Hate, unchecked, can make neighbors feel fearful and unwelcome in their own communities. The Hate Has No Home Here project reminds us what it means to be American,” a statement on the website says.

