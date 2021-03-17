Antibodies used to treat COVID-19 may be able to prevent outbreaks in nursing homes, researchers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– We’ve seen COVID-19 spread quickly through nursing homes and anywhere people live together in close quarters, but researchers say the same antibodies used to treat people with the virus may also be able to prevent outbreaks.

Right now, monoclonal antibody treatments are authorized for people already diagnosed with COVID-19 at high risk of complications. Doctors want to know if those same treatments can prevent people from getting sick when they’re exposed to the virus. They studied antibody treatments as a preventative therapy in a number of North Carolina nursing homes.

​As COVID-19 spread, Lynn Hood worried about the people who live and work at the long term care facilities she oversees. Hood is the CEO of Principle Long Term Care, which owns dozens of nursing homes, including several in central North Carolina.

“Where people are congregating this virus takes off,” she noted.



Even strict infection controls can’t prevent all cases, but researchers are studying whether monoclonal antibody treatments can stop those exposed to the virus from getting sick.

When Hood learned her nursing homes could participate in a clinical trial to study the antibody treatments, she jumped at the chance.

“We said, ‘You know what, if we can save one life, we have to participate.’”



UNC infectious disease expert, Dr.David Wohl, worked with the nursing homes and drug maker, Eli Lilly.

“The idea that you can use these therapies to interfere with a chain of transmission of COVID-19, especially for vulnerable people, is really important,” he said.



Eli Lilly sent an RV outfitted with everything needed for the study to participating facilities when they experienced at least one COVID case.

It arrived when two employees tested positive at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kinston. Administrator Hope Vick didn’t hesitate to get the IV infusion available to staff and residents.

“I was very excited,” Vick said. “I wanted to do anything I could to protect myself, my family, the residents, my employees. I was very, very hopeful.”

Wohl says study data shows promise for people living in nursing homes.

“Giving an infusion through the vein to staff and residents was able to decrease COVID-19 disease – getting sick from COVID-19 – 80 percent which is pretty remarkable,” Wohl commented.



While antibodies aren’t yet authorized to prevent COVID, Wohl expects the drug maker to apply for emergency use authorization to use them as a preventative treatment.

Study participants hope many others will eventually benefit.



“It was a very rewarding experience just to know that I was involved in something that could protect millions of people,” said Vick.



“The only word to describe what they brought to us is hope,” added Hood. “Hope that our staff would be safe, hope that our patients would be able to see their families again, hope that we could someday return to normal.”