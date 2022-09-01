One suspect is seen on surveillance footage in connection with the deadly stabbing. (Atlantic Beach PD)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home, authorities said.

Atlantic Beach Police officers said Thursday that they responded to the call of a possible assault at 5:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, where they found Randal J. Miller, 65.

Miller was lying in the driveway suffering from a stab wound on the left side of his chest, police said.

He died from his injuries while receiving care at Carteret Health Care, according to police.

Photos show the suspect vehicle involved in the deadly stabbing. (Atlantic Beach PD)

Police are investigating Miller’s death and have released images of the suspects and vehicle involved in the stabbing.

Police say they are looking for a total of three people who they describe as men of medium height, medium-to-stocky build, wearing dark colored pants and gray to dark colored hoodies with face coverings. They were seen driving a late model gray or silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information related to the suspects or incident are asked to call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.