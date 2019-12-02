Applications now being accepted for NC’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Applications begin Monday for what is called LEAP — the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program is operated through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and helps those with low incomes afford to heat their homes during the winter.

Households with someone over 60 years old or with a disability can receive the benefit through the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services and their sign-up starts Monday and runs through Dec. 31.

All other eligible households may apply from Jan. 2, 2020, to March 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

“This funding can help assist eligible individuals and families with their heating expenses during the winter months,” said David Locklear, Deputy Director of Economic and Family Services in the Division of Social Services. “We want to ensure families are healthy and safe during some of the most difficult times of the year.”

The program, which is federally funded, helps households with low incomes with a single payment made directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes.

To be eligible, a household must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

• Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit; for example:

o For a household of one, a gross monthly income of $1,353.00.

o For a family of four, a gross monthly income of $2,790.00.

• Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts or cash on hand, at or below $2,250

• Be responsible for their heating cost

For more information on the program and eligibility, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now