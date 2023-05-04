TurboTax products sit on display at Costco on January 28, 2016 in Foster City, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 150,000 North Carolinians are eligible to get some cash back after a TurboTax settlement.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced 150,074 residents who were tricked into paying for free tax services by TurboTax’s owner, Intuit. It won’t be a big cash grab. The average recipient will get about $30.

According to the lawsuit, eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify.

So how do you claim your cash? Stein’s office said those eligible for payment do not have to file a claim. Instead, they’ll be contacted by settlement fund administrator Rust Consulting via email. Checks are expected to arrive in the mail this month.

The payments are the result of a $141 million multistate settlement reached with Intuit in May 2022. All together, North Carolina consumers will receive $4,582,249 from the settlement.

“I’m pleased that more than 150,000 North Carolinians will get back the money they were tricked into paying when they filed their taxes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will hold accountable businesses when they deceive people to make money.”