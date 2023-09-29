GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is no stranger to changing people’s lives with large amounts of cash. He was back at it again recently, this time on the East Carolina University campus.

In his most recent TikTok video, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, gave a college student $20,000 to cover his tuition, solely because he was subscribed to his channel. Donaldson walked around the campus and up to a person scrolling on their phone. However, according to MrBeast, they were not subscribed to his YouTube channel and therefore did not receive the money.

When he found someone subscribed to his account, he asked “How much does your tuition cost?” to which the student replied, “$14,000.”

Donaldson then got his friends to walk over with two silver-colored briefcases that held $10,000 each. After he was given the briefcases, he ended up telling the student to just take an extra $10,000, making it enough to cover his college tuition.

