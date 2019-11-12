‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 2 found dead in Alamance County

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead, and one man is wanted in their death, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two people shot to death at 2092 Payne Road in Haw River.

The sheriff’s office identified Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, as a suspect. He is now wanted.

Ramirez is described as a 6-foot-1 tall man weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies warn that Ramirez is “armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office believes Ramirez may be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup with North Carolina plates YC7394. The truck is beige with a single brown stripe down the side.

“If seen, do not approach Mr. Ramirez,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who does see him is asked to call 911.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now