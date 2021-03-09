‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting at NC deputies during multi-county chase

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted after he allegedly fired shots at a patrol car during a chase that crossed county lines, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Laverne Murphy, 46, of Greensboro, is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Rockingham County, as well as charges from the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

“There is no question that when someone shoots at my deputies we take it very seriously,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “When Michael Laverne Murphy did that, when he fled in his vehicle and then shot at my deputies, he not only endangered his own life, but the lives of my deputies. When a person is reckless enough to flee from and shoot at law enforcement officers, he clearly presents a danger to the public at large. I thank God no one was injured that night. My advice to Mr. Murphy is ‘Turn yourself in now. You can run, but you can not hide forever. We are not going to stop looking for you until you are brought to justice.'”

The sheriff’s office says Murphy is considered “armed and dangerous.”

He is known to frequent Greensboro, the sheriff’s office says.

At about 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 24, Deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth were in a patrol car on U.S. 29 bypass, near the Drum Road bridge, when they saw a white 2006 GMC Sierra truck driving at an excessive speed in the southbound lane.

Gautier turned on the patrol car’s radar and clocked the suspect driving at 96 mph.

The deputies turned on the patrol car’s blue lights and siren to try to pull over the suspect near the N.C. 87 intersection.

The driver refused to stop, instead speeding up to more than 100 mph at times toward Guilford County.

The driver fired several gunshots at the deputies from the driver’s side while driving on U.S. 29 bypass near McWalker Road.

The deputies said they saw the bullets ricocheting off the road in front of them.

Deputies continued chasing after the suspect into Guilford County. The sheriff’s office said they did this because of the danger they believed this driver posed to the community.

Guilford County deputies joined the chase at U.S. 29 near the N.C. 150 exit.

The suspect vehicle stopped abruptly on O’Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex, where the drive jumped out of the truck and ran.

Deputies were unable to find the suspect.

Investigators found a revolver on the ground near the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle, and two bullet holes were found in the tailgate of the suspect’s truck. Five of the rounds in the revolver had been discharged. One live round remained.

Deputies Gautier and Dearth were not hurt during the chase.

“Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensboro Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol for their assistance in this investigation,” RCSO said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 and relay that information to local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683 or the Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.