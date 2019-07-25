‘Armed and dangerous’ men wanted for murder of NC mom of 5 killed in front of her children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two men are wanted for murder in the shooting death of a mother of five who was killed protecting her children during a home invasion in Monroe.

The incident happened at a home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m. on July 12. Police said two men forced their way into the home to commit robbery, but were confronted by Lucero Sosa Capote and her children.

Capote was shot and killed during the confrontation and two of her children were injured.

On Wednesday, police said they issued warrants for 25-year-old Byron Blair Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant.

Lucero Sosa Capote with family (Family photo via WBTV)

Antwan David Sturdivant and Byron Blair Watkins

Watkins, a white male, who is 5 foot 6 and 160 pounds with tattoos on his entire body, is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

Sturdivant, a black male, who is 5 foot 10 and 180 pounds with short dreads, is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Police say both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees either man or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. The information can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

