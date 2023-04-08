LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man who is wanted for killing his girlfriend during a domestic assault.

On Friday at 9:53 p.m., deputies responded to 739 Riley Circle in Lumberton regarding a domestic dispute. Minutes after the initial 911 call, telecommunicators received a second call regarding an individual that was shot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Zonna C. Locklear, 34, deceased inside her home.

Investigators said Richardo Martez Clark, 34, is wanted for first degree murder.

They said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and should be treated as such.

If you see Clark, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clark or the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case.