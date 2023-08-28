GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the suspect in a homicide investigation.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive in the Fox Hollow neighborhood.

A witness told FOX8 they saw a hit-and-run, and then gunshots were fired on Wellsley Drive before a man in a mask was seen wielding a knife.

“It ended up becoming a bad day for this family and this great community,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Rogers would not confirm how the woman was killed but said it appeared to be a random act of violence.

Neighbors in the community coming home from work were upset to see a row of sheriff’s deputy cars. They say it’s become too common.

“I have only been over here about three years in this particular area … From what I see, something needs to be done. This is just becoming a criminal area,” said one woman who lives in the area.

Deputies describe the suspect as follows:

Black man

Aged in his early-to-mid-20s

Between 6-feet to 6-feet-4-inches tall

Slender build

The suspect is pictured below:

(Guilford County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was previously driving a white Chevrolet Colorado with a white camper covering the bed, according to investigators. The Colorado has since been located.

Deputies say that the suspect is armed and dangerous and he should not be approached by the public. Call 911 immediately if you see him.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or his potential whereabouts

should contact Detective D. Duncan at (336) 641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at

336-373-1000.