DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Rowan County after kidnapping his former girlfriend in Davidson County near the Rowan County line, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Tuesday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Davison County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend a suspect who had kidnapped his former girlfriend.

Late on Monday, detectives were contacted by the NCSBI and were told someone had been kidnapped in the Denton area of Davidson County near the Rowan County line.

The suspect was identified as John Christopher Yarbrough.

Investigators say he had forcibly entered the home of his estranged girlfriend and drug her out while her children hid in the home.

Yarbrough was known to be armed and had made numerous threats through text messages to the victim that he was going to kill her.

An immediate search for Yarbrough began. He was found early on Tuesday morning off River Road in Rowan County.

He was arrested and turned over to Davidson County deputies.

Yarbrough has an extensive criminal history and has reportedly assaulted the victim in the case numerous times.

The victim did not appear to have any injuries.