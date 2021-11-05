Armed man dead in police shooting at Charlotte Walmart after guard and officer threatened, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect is dead after threatening a security guard with a gun and being shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers at Walmart in East Charlotte on Albemarle Road.

Investigators arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday to find the security guard who said a man pointed a gun at him. Also, the security guard said the suspect told him he would shoot officers if they responded, according to police.

The gun that was found at the scene by police. (Source: CMPD)

As officers approached the subject, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they saw him as a lethal threat and fired their service weapons. After observing the suspect had been shot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers rendered aid until Medic arrived to transport him to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene, and no officers were injured in the incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Police said the officers’ names are being withheld at this time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says, as is protocol with any officer-involved shooting, that a separate internal investigation will be conducted and the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

If you have any information that may aid investigators about this incident, you can contribute it anonymously by calling the CMPD Crime Stoppers tipline at (704) 334-1600 or by visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.