Pitt County deputies shoot, kill armed man, sheriff says

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 48-year-old man was shot and killed by Pitt County sheriff’s deputies during a confrontation Thursday evening at a home near Washington.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a domestic incident at 5505 River Creek Dr. around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Responding deputies came in contact with an armed 48-year-old man at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Paula Dance said deputies “engaged” with the suspect – shooting and killing him.

The deputies were not injured during the confrontation, Dance said.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard procedure.

Dance requested the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

“It’s always an unfortunate situation when we respond to these types of calls, especially with the use of a firearm being brandished and our officers taking the appropriate measures to save their lives and the lives of others,” Dance said.

The names of the deputies and suspect have not been released.