DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies said they have two active warrants for murder after a man and woman were found dead while two children were found safe at a home in Davie County, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Laquane Brooks

At 10:21 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Junction Road. A 911 caller had told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her.

Over the phone, dispatch said it could hear “a loud disturbance.”

“And then an open line but no one responding to the telecommunicator who was on the line,” the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies find man dead in yard, woman dead and 2 children unharmed in Davie County home. (WGHP)

Deputies find man dead in yard, woman dead and 2 children unharmed in Davie County home. (WGHP)

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Justin Dewayne Goodman dead in the front yard and 23-year-old Savannah Lyn Anglin dead in the home. Two children were found in the home unharmed.

Deputies said the killings happened with a handgun.

Furthermore, Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, is wanted, deputies said. His address is currently unknown, but the sheriff’s office said Brooks should be considered “armed and dangerous.”