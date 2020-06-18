Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by US Marshal in Catawba County

MAIDEN, N.C. (WJZY) – An officer with the United States Marshals Service shot and killed an armed suspect Thursday as they were attempting to serve multiple warrants.

The US Marshal received information that the suspect was in a crawl space with multiple weapons at a residence on Saddleview Court in Maiden.

The suspect reportedly threatened officers with guns and knives resulting in an officer firing his weapon around 1 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect is deceased and the warrants were for robbery with a dangerous weapon, they said.

The scene remains active at this time. No other information was immediately provided.

