PINEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Authorities say that there are no injuries and no evidence that shots were fired at Carolina Place Mall after an active shooter was reported at the mall on Christmas Eve.

The mall was evacuated and multiple agencies searched the mall and stores, Pineville police confirmed.

“Our investigation continues but right now, we do not have evidence that any shots were fired or that there was an active shooter,” Pineville police reported just before 7 p.m.

Multiple units first responded to Carolina Place mall for reports of an “armed subject” Thursday at 11025 Carolina Place Parkway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities asked everyone to “please avoid the area.” Dozens of police cars could be seen in the parking lot of the mall near the Belk store.

Pineville police said just before 6:15 p.m. that they are “continuing to actively search the Carolina Place Mall with multiple agencies in reference to a reported active shooter. The mall is evacuated and we have no reported injuries.”

Charlotte police said that a meeting area for those leaving the mall was set up at the Sam’s parking lot at 11425 Carolina Place Parkway with an access point at Park Road Extension.