Army veteran surprised with new wheels, says he’s already planning a trip north to see family

Godfrey Alleyne, an Army veteran who takes pride in caring for others and driving around people in his community, was gifted a new vehicle on Wednesday (Joseph Holloway).

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Rocky Mount body shop is fixing up and giving away a vehicle for an Army veteran in need.

Don’s Body Shop of Rocky Mount and the Christian Fellowship Home of Nash and Edgecombe Counties surprised Godfrey Alleyne with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Alleyne is a recovering alcoholic who’s been sober for nearly 40 years and he now drives people in the community to their recovery meetings.

He’s also a caregiver for two loved ones with disabilities and picks up odd jobs on the side, so he hasn’t had time to make much-needed repairs on his old vehicle.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Alleyne said. “It will when I put plates on it and drive it, then (I’ll) know that it’s really mine.”

Geico donated the vehicle and Alleyne said he’s already thinking about a trip to New York to see his family.